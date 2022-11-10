Feds Drop $475 Million to Expand Internet to 60,000 More Rural Homes

The federal government announced this week it will be investing up to $17.6 million to expand high-speed internet to over 27,000 homes in New Brunswick, adding on top of the previously announced $55 million in funding, to connect all homes in the province by 2030.

While the Prime Minister’s Office headlined the New Brunswick high-speed Internet announcement, it also noted the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) would be getting a $475 million top-up, to connect an extra 60,000 rural homes across the country.

According to the government, so far it has announced up to 900,000 more homes will get high-speed internet with more to come. By 2026, Ottawa wants to have 98% of Canadians connected to high-speed internet and so far that goal is on track, with the current number at 93.5%.

“From the student who relies on the Internet to hand in their assignments on time, to the small business owner who sells their products around the world online, every Canadian, wherever they are in the country, deserves good, reliable high-speed Internet. With today’s announcement, we will continue to improve and expand high-speed Internet access in every community across the country, to build an economy that works for all Canadians,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement.

The UBF so far is a $3.2 billion investment by the federal government to expand high-speed internet to all Canadians by 2030. Partnerships with provinces include British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec (Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Operation High Speed), Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island.