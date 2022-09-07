First Look: Hands-On with Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, SE 2 [VIDEOS]

With media gaining access to a hands-on area (COVID-19 is so yesterday now), we are seeing the first video uploads showing a hands-on with the new $1,099 CAD Apple Watch Ultra, geared toward extreme sports and adventure seekers.
Check out the hands-on video below with Apple Watch Ultra by Germany’s Computer Bild, below:
We also get a first look at the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8:
Some more YouTube ‘Shorts’ were also shared showing Apple Watch Ultra, which you can check out below:
We’ll update this post accordingly as more videos hit YouTube from the usual suspects.
