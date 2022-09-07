First Look: Hands-On with Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, SE 2 [VIDEOS]

Gary Ng
33 mins ago

apple watch ultra hands-on

Apple held an in-person event today to watch its pre-recorded September special event, where it announced the new Apple Watch Ultra, along with upgraded Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 8, plus new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2.

With media gaining access to a hands-on area (COVID-19 is so yesterday now), we are seeing the first video uploads showing a hands-on with the new $1,099 CAD Apple Watch Ultra, geared toward extreme sports and adventure seekers.

Check out the hands-on video below with Apple Watch Ultra by Germany’s Computer Bild, below:

We also get a first look at the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8:

Some more YouTube ‘Shorts’ were also shared showing Apple Watch Ultra, which you can check out below:

We’ll update this post accordingly as more videos hit YouTube from the usual suspects.

