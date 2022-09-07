Apple Watch Ultra Canadian Pricing Starts at $1,099

Apple has just unveiled the all-new Apple Watch Ultra featuring a bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance and adventure.

“Inspired by explorers and athletes from around the world, we created an entirely new category of Apple Watch designed for new and extreme environments — it’s the most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“Apple Watch Ultra is a versatile tool that empowers users to push their boundaries with adventure, endurance, and exploration.”

Features and Specifications

Apple Watch Ultra introduces a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal that reveals the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet. A customizable Action button offers instant access to a wide range of useful features.

It also has the longest battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use. Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours.

Apple Watch Ultra has three built-in microphones to significantly improve sound quality in voice calls during any conditions.

Apple Watch Ultra Bands

It also comes with an all-new Trail Loop band which is the thinnest Apple Watch band to date.

With explorers in mind, the Alpine Loop band features two integrated layers made from one continuous weaving process that eliminates the need for stitching. Meanwhile, the Ocean Band is designed specifically for extreme water sports and recreational diving with a titanium buckle and corresponding spring-loaded loop.

Endurance Sports and Elite Athletes

Apple Watch Ultra is an incredible tool for endurance athletes or those who aspire to push beyond their limits. For the first time ever in an Apple Watch, the precision dual-frequency GPS integrates both L1 and the latest frequency, L5, plus new positioning algorithms.

The Action button can instantly begin workouts and move users to the next interval of a Custom Workout or the next leg of a Multisport workout. It can also be used to mark segments, complementing the new Track running experience, and more.

The new Wayfinder face complements the rugged hardware, includes a compass in the dial, and can be customized for the mountain, ocean, or trail.

Pricing and Availablity

Customers in Canada, Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 40 other countries and regions can pre-order Apple Watch Ultra today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 23.

Apple Watch Ultra pricing in Canada starts at CAD $1,099.