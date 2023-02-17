Fitbit Announces Important Feature Changes

In an email sent out to users, Fitbit has announced a couple of upcoming feature changes to the Fitbit app for iOS and Android devices.

The company says it is working behind the scenes to enhance the Fitbit app with Google technology this year. This will allow Fitbit to develop new features and deliver faster load times.

To deliver these improvements, however, the following features will be removed from the Fitbit iOS and Android apps as of Ma‌rch 27, 2023:

Open groups will no longer be available but users will still be Abel to create a closed group with their friends and connect with other users in the Fitbit Community on the Health & Wellness forums.

All Challenges and Adventures, including trophies, will no longer be available.

To download your data from these features before it’s deleted on March 27th, visit fitbit.com/settings/data/export to log in to your Fitbit dashboard.

You can also delete your Fitbit account entirely at any time. For instructions, visit this link.