Foldable iPad Featuring Carbon Fibre Kickstand Expected to Launch 2024: Kuo

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPad next year. According to TF International Securities’ Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the device is said to feature a carbon fibre kickstand, ensuring a lightweight design.

In a series of Tweets, Kuo claims that Apple may not launch a new iPad design in the next nine months to a year. However, a new iPad mini refresh is said to be in the works with an estimated target of Q1 2024 for mass production. The analyst goes on to claim that Taiwan-based Anjie Technology will “be the new beneficiary of the all-new” foldable iPad.

Anjie Technology will be the new beneficiary of the all-new design foldable iPad. There may be no new iPad releases in the next 9-12 months as the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

Kuo continues to estimate that Apple will see a year-over-year decline in iPad shipments in 2023 due to its lack of new entries. “‘m taking a cautious approach to iPad shipments for 2023,” Kuo states. He then goes on to remain firm that the foldable iPad will begin shipping in 2024. As a result, Kuo expects this new model “will boost shipments and improve the product mix.”

Apple has been believed to be working on a foldable iPad for years. However, it hasn’t been until recently that any real traction has been gained. In 2019, renders of what a foldable iPad may look like began to surface. However, it wasn’t until recently, that rumblings around the belief that Apple may replace the iPad mini with a foldable device began.

Last month, Kuo came out to state that Apple is “unlikely” to replace its entry-level model with a foldable unit. Due to the fact ensuring the device is foldable, lightweight, and durable, the foldable model will have a larger price tag associated with it over the iPad mini. Instead, it appears as though with an iPad mini refresh on its way, the foldable iPad may find itself in good company within the Apple ecosystem.

Much like a foldable iPad, Apple has been rumoured to be working on a foldable iPhone as well. However, despite years of reports, nothing for certain is expected any time soon.