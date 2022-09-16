Full Interview: Tim Cook, Jony Ive, Laurene Powell Jobs at Recode 2022 [VIDEO]

“Apple CEO Tim Cook, LoveFrom Designer & Co-founder and Former Apple Chief Design Officer Sir Jony Ive, KBE, and Emerson Collective Founder and President Laurene Powell Jobs sit with Kara Swisher at the 2022 Code Conference,” reads the video description.
Swisher asks her guests what Jobs would think about the current moment in the world and at Apple, and more.
Check out the full video below, it’ll be worth watching tonight or the weekend:
People flying to the U.S. from Toronto Pearson International Airport or Montreal Trudeau International Airport can use an app to submit all of their required travel information in advance and avoid long lines at U.S. Customs — reports CTV News Toronto. The U.S.Customs and Border Protection (CBP)’s Mobile Passport Control (MPC) app launched on August 30...
Apple launched refurbished iPhone sales in Canada back in September 2021, offering the iPhone XS Max and iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models. As of writing, Apple only has refurbished iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max available for purchase, and these phones recently saw a $90 price drop in late August. Here […]
Apple has officially launched sales of its new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones in Canada and beyond. The first pre-orders from last week should be delivered today, along with those that managed to snag a Reserve and Pick Up reservation for launch day. The iPhone 14 is available today at Apple Stores, but […]