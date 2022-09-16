Full Interview: Tim Cook, Jony Ive, Laurene Powell Jobs at Recode 2022 [VIDEO]

Last week when Apple announced its new iPhone 14 lineup, CEO Tim Cook afterwards made his way to Vox Media’s 2022 Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, hosted by tech journalist Kara Swisher.

The on-stage interview saw Cook, alongside Apple’s former design chief Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs (widow of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs) chat with Swisher for 1 hour and 10 minutes.

While we’ve seen some teaser clips, the full interview has been released today, the day of the iPhone 14 series launch.

“Apple CEO Tim Cook, LoveFrom Designer & Co-founder and Former Apple Chief Design Officer Sir Jony Ive, KBE, and Emerson Collective Founder and President Laurene Powell Jobs sit with Kara Swisher at the 2022 Code Conference,” reads the video description.

Swisher asks her guests what Jobs would think about the current moment in the world and at Apple, and more.

Check out the full video below, it’ll be worth watching tonight or the weekend: