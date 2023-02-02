ChatGPT Reaches 100 Million Active Users in Record Time

Just two months after its launch, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has reached 100 million monthly active users making it the fastest-growing consumer app ever, Reuters is reporting.

In comparison, it took TikTok about nine months after its global launch to reach 100 million users and Instagram 2 and a half years.

According to a UBS study citing data from analytics firm Similarweb, nearly 13 million unique visitors used ChatGPT per day in January, which is 2x more than in December.

“In 20 years following the internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app,” UBS analysts said.

Analysts believe the viral launch of ChatGPT will give OpenAI a first-mover advantage against other AI companies.

OpenAI has already announced a $20 monthly ChatGPT subscription for users in the United States. The subscription offers a more stable and faster service as well as early access to new features.

The company expects the subscription revenue to help cover the computing cost.