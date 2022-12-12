Google Chrome Gets Passkey Support

Following Apple’s recent rollout of Passkeys as a full-fledged alternative to passwords in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura, Google Chrome has now also introduced support for Passkey technology (via CNET).
For those who aren’t familiar, Passkeys use a biometric check on your phone or laptop to authenticate your access to an app or website. The method is more secure than conventional passwords alone and even two-factor authentication systems.
With Passkeys now available in Chrome, Google’s password manager can synchronize passkeys across Chrome on different devices and with Android itself.
“We need to move towards passwordless authentication,” said Ali Sarraf, a Chrome product manager, in a blog post.
“Passkeys are a significantly safer replacement for passwords and other phishable authentication factors. They cannot be reused, don’t leak in server breaches, and protect users from phishing attacks.”
Other websites and apps have also begun supporting the technology, such as PayPal, which added passkey support in October.
Other articles in the category: News
Amazon Devices November Round-Up: Alexa Smart Properties, Eero Updates, and More
Amazon Alexa is getting smarter and more complex every day by finding new ways of applying learned behaviours to different scenarios. Currently built into over 100,000,000 devices worldwide, Alexa and the Echo suite of devices continue to evolve. Check out the top Amazon devices and Alexa updates you need to know for the month of November...
13-inch OLED MacBook Air to Reportedly Launch in 2024
Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has claimed that Apple should release 13-inch MacBook Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024 (via MacRumors). According to the display industry consultant, all three devices would have "two-stack" OLED displays with two red, green, and blue emission layers...
Apple Wants to Triple iPhone Manufacturing Capacity in India: Report
Apple wants to triple its iPhone output in India over the next two years, according to a report from local media outlet Mint (via MacRumors). Per the publication, an unidentified "senior industry executive" said that "[Apple is] looking to scale up the volumes that they make from India. It can rise by more than three times...