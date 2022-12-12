Google Chrome Gets Passkey Support

Following Apple’s recent rollout of Passkeys as a full-fledged alternative to passwords in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura, Google Chrome has now also introduced support for Passkey technology (via CNET).

For those who aren’t familiar, Passkeys use a biometric check on your phone or laptop to authenticate your access to an app or website. The method is more secure than conventional passwords alone and even two-factor authentication systems.

With Passkeys now available in Chrome, Google’s password manager can synchronize passkeys across Chrome on different devices and with Android itself.

“We need to move towards passwordless authentication,” said Ali Sarraf, a Chrome product manager, in a blog post. “Passkeys are a significantly safer replacement for passwords and other phishable authentication factors. They cannot be reused, don’t leak in server breaches, and protect users from phishing attacks.”

Other websites and apps have also begun supporting the technology, such as PayPal, which added passkey support in October.