Google Launches Wired Nest Doorbell 2 in Canada

Google today officially announced its wired, second-generation Nest Doorbell. The company was originally expected to unveil a slew of new Nest devices at its Pixel launch event on Thursday, October 6.

However, the wired Nest Doorbell leaked on Monday and reports indicated it would go on sale before Thursday’s event.

Google’s new Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) has always-on power — it doesn’t have a battery and is instead hardwired directly into your house. Furthermore, it boasts several smart features like people/package detection and Activity Zone tracking, along with 24/7 continuous video recording and more.

The new Nest Doorbell is designed to be hardwired with your pre-existing doorbell wires, and if you’re upgrading your first generation Nest Doorbell, it matches the same drill holes to make installation a breeze.

The 2nd-gen Nest Doorbell can also record up to an hour’s worth of footage locally if it loses internet connectivity.

“If your Wi-Fi is spotty one day, you still won’t miss any important moments,” Google said in its announcement. “The new Nest Doorbell will automatically record an hour’s worth of important events to its local memory.”

2nd-gen Nest Doorbell users will get three hours of event video history at no extra charge, with clips of key points of activity up to five minutes long. Users who upgrade to a Nest Aware Plus subscription, meanwhile, will get up to 10 days of 24/7 continuous video history.

Google is quite proud of the 2nd-gen Nest Doorbell’s image quality, calling it the company’s “clearest image yet.” The tech giant even got the new Nest Doorbell’s image quality independently assessed.

“The Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd-gen) is the best camera doorbell we have tested so far in terms of image quality, with a high level of detail and accurate exposure, allowing you to easily recognize whoever is at the door, even at night,” said DXOMark, an industry leader in image quality assessment, after testing the 2nd-gen Nest Doorbell and seven competitors.

According to Google, its new Nest Doorbell is made of around 43% recycled materials, based on product weight. The Doorbell is designed to integrate smoothly with the Google Home app.

Google’s 2nd-gen, wired Nest Doorbell comes in four different colours — Snow, Linen, Ash, and Ivy — to better complement your home’s design and colour scheme. With no battery to house inside, the 2nd-gen Nest Doorbell is also 30% smaller than its predecessor.

Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) is available in Canada starting today for $239.99 CAD. However, Canadian customers are limited to the Snow and Ash colour options — at least for now. In the U.S., the new Nest Doorbell costs $179.99 USD and is also available starting today.