Google Says Pixel 7 Event Set for October 6 at 10am ET

Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at an event scheduled for October 6, announced the company on Tuesday. The Pixel 7 event is set to start streaming at 7am PT/10am ET on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

The company is also inviting media to attend the Pixel 7 event in-person, as seen by invites shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman:

Google is holding its Pixel 7 event in person on Oct. 6 – here’s the invite. I’ll be covering Apple tomorrow remotely, but you can read everything to expect here: https://t.co/RcxhJ5UCY0 pic.twitter.com/3c9vyP5gP5 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 6, 2022

Google’s upcoming flagship smartphones were previously tipped for an October 13 launch. However, it looks like the tech giant pulled an Apple and brought this year’s launch timeline up a smidge.

Looking at the invitation, it appears we’ll also finally get Google’s oft-rumoured first smartwatch. The “Pixel Watch” was leaked (in damning detail) earlier this year after an alleged internal sample was found abandoned at a restaurant.

Over the weekend, a video of someone unboxing what appeared to be an actual Pixel 7 Pro with retail packaging in Bangladesh hit the internet.

Lol, someone already unboxed a real, retail ready Google Pixel 7 Pro 😅 I'm so looking forward to seeing something other than this black color. https://t.co/Bl8Lnn65yI pic.twitter.com/fIpZ0YBTmi — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 3, 2022

The video gave us a pretty good look at Google’s upcoming flagship, but that’s nothing the company itself hasn’t done before. Google previewed the Pixel 7 lineup months ago at its Google I/O event in May.

Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to feature the company’s second-generation Tensor chips. Going by Google’s preview, the phones will build on the design from last year’s Pixel 6 lineup and sport an aluminum finish extending across the entire (now more flush) rear camera bar.

The company recently launched sales of its Pixel 6a smartphone in Canada, which can be found already discounted by select carrier partners.

A previous report suggested that the Pixel 7 line may include a third member at launch. However, Google only showed off two phones in May and there hasn’t been much chatter about a third.