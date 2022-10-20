Google Releases New Widgets for iPhone

Google has just released the much-awaited Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16 for its most popular apps, so that users can access features from their favorite apps with a quick tap or even just a glance at their iPhone.

Here’s how you can use all these new Google Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16:

Customize your Lock Screen for work and play

The Gmail widget can automatically show you the number of new messages since you last opened your inbox and which categories they’re in, helping you stay on top of emails. With the new Drive widgets, you can also open a suggested or starred file in a single tap.

Navigate new territory with Maps, Search and Chrome

Add the Maps Search widget and customize it to find nearby restaurants, gas stations, and more with one tap from your Lock Screen.

You can also add a shortcut to Google Lens from the Google app’s Lock Screen widget to use your camera to start translating text in over 100 languages.

The Chrome Lock Screen widgets let you find something fast while you’re on the go. Quickly launch Chrome, start a search with your voice, or open Incognito mode.

Tune in with new YouTube and YouTube Music widgets

With the new YouTube Home Screen widget, just tap to watch Shorts or new videos from your favorite creators in the YouTube app.

And with the new YouTube Music Lock Screen widget, start listening to your favorite songs in the app with just one tap.

To try out these Google widgets, make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS and your Google apps are up to date. Then, press and hold down on your Lock Screen or Home Screen to start customizing.

Check out step-by-step instructions for adding Lock Screen widgets here.