Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Canadian Pricing Starts from $799

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

pixel 7 and pixel 7 pro

Google officially unveiled all the details of its new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones at its Made by Google ’22 live event today from the Williamsburg neighbourhood of New York City.

While the design of both the 6.3-inch Pixel 7 and 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro have already been shared, more details were revealed by Google today, such as the devices being powered by its next-gen Tensor G2 chip.

We have Canadian pricing now for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Check it out below…

Pixel 7 Canadian Pricing

  • $799 CAD (128GB)
  • $929 CAD (256GB)

Pixel 7 Pro Canadian Pricing

  • $1,179.00 CAD (128GB)
  • $1,309.00 CAD (256GB)
  • $1,439.00 CAD (512GB)

You can pre-order online today ahead of the October 13 launch.

Pricing this year has remained the same as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro when it was introduced last October, aside from the new 512GB storage option for the Pixel 7 Pro.

Also, Google’s website says if you buy any Pixel 7 phone, you can get up to $200 in Google Store credit towards your next purchase.

Both starting prices for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come in below the entry prices of iPhone 14 ($1,099) and iPhone 14 Pro ($1,399).

Canadian carrier pricing for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro should be available soon on two year terms.

Telus says they will be offering Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro for as little as $0 upfront, interest free, and pay for the device over 24 equal payments with Telus Easy Payment.

Check out the Made By Google event that’s still ongoing below…

…developing, refresh for updates

