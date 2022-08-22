Google Pixel 7 Series Spotted in Canadian Radio Certifications as Launch Nears

According to MySmartPrice, Google’s upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones were recently spotted in Canadian Radio Equipment List (REL) certifications.

The base model Pixel 7 was listed as GQML3 and GVU6C in the certifications, while the Pixel 7 Pro carried the model numbers GE2AE and GP4BC. Both of the devices were recently also identified in U.S. FCC certifications.

We already know a fair bit about the design and general capabilities of Google’s next flagship lineup, since the company itself previewed both phones at Google I/O in May.

What we’re not certain of is a launch date, which Google hasn’t given out yet. The REL certifications don’t help with that either — they merely gave out model numbers for the two phones.

A report from earlier this month indicated that Google plans to make the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro available for pre-order on October 6, followed by an official launch on October 13.

There was no REL certification for the previously rumoured third flagship member of the Pixel 7 family. However, that doesn’t mean Google won’t unveil one later on like it usually does with a-series Pixel phones.

The Pixel 7 lineup is expected to build on the design from last year’s Pixel 6 lineup, with an aluminum finish extending across the entire rear camera bar. Both phones will reportedly also sport Google’s second-generation Tensor chipset under the hood.