Google Pixel Watch Canadian Pricing Starts from $449

We now have Google Pixel Watch Canadian pricing to share. This is the first smartwatch built by Google and has a circular, domed design powered by Wear OS.

Google Pixel Watch will have apps from Google such as Maps, Assistant and Wallet, while you’ll get health tracking by Fitbit.

Pixel Watch LTE: $529.99 CAD

Pixel Watch Wi-Fi: $449.99 CAD

Colours available for pre-order today include: Champagne Gold case/Hazel Active band; Matte Black case/Obsidian Active band; Polished Silver case/Charcoal Active band; Polished Silver case/Chalk Active band. Shipping dates are showing October 17-18, 2022.

With device activation, you’ll get 6 months of Fitbit Premium included for free.

Pixel Watch Bands Canadian Pricing

Active: $69.99 CAD

Woven $79.99 CAD

Leather $109.99 CAD

Pixel Watch will have LTE service available on Bell and Telus in Canada.

