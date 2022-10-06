Google Pixel Watch Canadian Pricing Starts from $449

We now have Google Pixel Watch Canadian pricing to share. This is the first smartwatch built by Google and has a circular, domed design powered by Wear OS.
Google Pixel Watch will have apps from Google such as Maps, Assistant and Wallet, while you’ll get health tracking by Fitbit.
Check it out below…
- Pixel Watch LTE: $529.99 CAD
- Pixel Watch Wi-Fi: $449.99 CAD
Colours available for pre-order today include: Champagne Gold case/Hazel Active band; Matte Black case/Obsidian Active band; Polished Silver case/Charcoal Active band; Polished Silver case/Chalk Active band. Shipping dates are showing October 17-18, 2022.
With device activation, you’ll get 6 months of Fitbit Premium included for free.
Pixel Watch Bands Canadian Pricing
- Active: $69.99 CAD
- Woven $79.99 CAD
- Leather $109.99 CAD
Pixel Watch will have LTE service available on Bell and Telus in Canada.
…developing, refresh for updates
