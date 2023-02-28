Google Pixel Watch Now Has Fall Detection

Google announced on Tuesday it is rolling out fall detection for its Pixel Watch. The new feature is available with the latest software update for the watch.

As of today, Google says Pixel Watch users may see a promotional card on the ‘Updates’ page of their Watch Companion App, or in the Personal Safety app, where fall detection can be turned on, said a spokesperson in an email to iPhone in Canada.

According to Google, fall detection works by using motion sensors on Pixel Watch and on-device machine learning. If a hard fall is detected and 30 seconds go by without movement, Pixel Watch will sound an alarm, vibrate, plus display a notification asking if you need help or not.

If a user taps “I fell & need help”, emergency services will be called right away. Tapping “I’m OK” will dismiss the alarm. If no action is taken, the Pixel Watch will continue its alarm for roughly one minute, getting louder in its final seconds. If no response is taken, the watch will automatically call first responders and play an automated message asking for help at your location.

Google says it’s possible to speak with an emergency responder yourself says the company to give them an update of your status.

Now, we’ve all heard about false alerts when it comes to crash detection and fall detection, such as with Apple Watch, when skiing or even doing exercises, for example.

Google says Pixel Watch “knows the difference between taking a hard fall and performing a vigorous physical activity or even quickly recovering from a small stumble — thanks to our machine learning algorithms and rigorous testing.” The company tested fall detection with activities that involved impact, such as burpees, jumping or swimming to avoid false triggers. The company also worked with emergency services to test its automated messages.

In order to improve fall detection, Google says there’s an option for users to toggle on a setting named, “Help improve fall detection”, where the company “may collect” motion sensor data of events triggered by your Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch is available from $449 in Canada.