Google Announces Privacy Sandbox Beta for Android

Google has today announced it is beginning to roll out the Privacy Sandbox Beta for Android, starting with a small percentage of Android 13 devices.

Last year, Google announced it will be expanding its Privacy Sandbox to Android devices, an industry-wide initiative to raise the bar for user privacy.

In simple terms, the Privacy Sandbox reduces cross-site and cross-app tracking while helping to keep online content and services free for all.

With the Beta, users and developers will be able to experience and evaluate Privacy Sandbox solutions in the real world.

Apps that choose to participate in the Beta can use these APIs to show you relevant ads and measure their effectiveness.

If your device is selected for the Beta, you’ll receive an Android notification letting you know.

You’ll be able to control your Beta participation by going to the Privacy Sandbox section of Settings. From this screen, you’ll be able to see and manage the interests that apps can use to show you relevant ads.

And if you change your mind about participating in the Beta, you can turn it off or back on in Settings.

If you’re an ad technology provider, the Privacy Sandbox is ready for testing. Visit this link to learn more about how to participate in the Beta.