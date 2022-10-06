Google Unveils Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro at October Event

Google today announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro during its ‘Made by Google’ launch event. The new phones are Google’s follow-up to last year’s Pixel 6 series, which the company said during the event is the best-selling Pixel lineup ever.

Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 25% higher peak brightness than last year’s Pixel 6. Meanwhile, Pixel 7 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and 25% higher peak brightness than the Pixel 6 Pro. Google called Pixel 7 Pro its “most advanced phone yet.”

The tech giant boasted all-day battery life for both devices and up to 72 hours of battery with Extreme Battery Saver.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both have an aluminum enclosure with a glass back. The metal construction is more durable than before. There’s also an aluminum camera bar on the back that’s sleeker than last year’s Pixel 6 phones.

According to Google, the Pixel 7 series is made with 100% recycled aluminum, reducing the carbon footprint of the chassis by 35%.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by Google’s second-generation in-house processor, Google Tensor G2. The next-gen Tensor ship brings a marked performance uplift over last year’s phones and enables advanced AI features on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Thanks to Tensor G2, Pixel 7 delivers “magically helpful experiences” like Magic Eraser for images and transcription for audio messages. Google said that Tensor G2 is 60% faster in Machine Learning tasks compared to its first-gen Tensor chip, and also more efficient.

Both of the phones also have Google’s Titan M2 security chip, which is now certified to the highest security level possible. In addition, the Pixel 7 series promises five years of security updates from Google and brings several new software security features.

These will include VPN by Google One — a free, built-in VPN coming later this year — and Protected Computing — which will let users control how, when, and where their personal data is processed. Pixel 7 is the “most secure and private Pixel yet,” Google said.

The Pixel 7 Pro gets an upgraded 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48MP telephoto lens that will feature 5x optical zoom (the Pixel 6 Pro could only do 4x). Pixel 7 Pro’s “pro-level zoom” makes for the “highest quality zoom on a Pixel ever.”

Pixel 7 will have the same camera setup, minus the telephoto lens (and, therefore, the 5x optical zoom).

Both of the phones come with a new, ultrawide front-facing camera that enables Face Unlock. There are also several new software features on the camera side of things.

Google said Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro improve skin tone reproduction, especially for people of colour. There are also other enhancements that make photography on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro more accessible and inclusive.

Pixel 7 is available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colour options, while Pixel 7 Pro comes in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel. Google’s Pixel 7 series starts at $799 CAD for Pixel 7 and $1,179.00 CAD for Pixel 7 Pro.

“For us, Pixel isn’t only a phone experience. It’s a personal, intelligent, and cohesive computing experience,” Google said during the event.

While on stage, the company also unveiled a new Pixel tablet.

Google’s new tablet brings the company’s Pixel experience to a much larger screen. The tablet features an alunminum body with a nano-ceramic coating.

…developing, more to follow