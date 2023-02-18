Here are the 31 New Emojis in iOS 16.4 Beta

Nehal Malik
40 mins ago

Image: Apple designs / Emojipedia composite

Apple started rolling out the first iOS 16.4 beta build to developers earlier this week, and with it come a total of 31 new emojis (via Emojipedia Blog).

The new emoji designs include one smiley, three new colours of the heart emoji, two pushing hand emojis, and more. Here’s a full list:

  • Shaking Face
  • Pink Heart
  • Light Blue Heart
  • Grey Heart
  • Rightwards Pushing Hand
  • Leftwards Pushing Hand
  • Donkey
  • Moose
  • Goose
  • Wing
  • Jellyfish
  • Hyacinth
  • Pea Pod
  • Ginger
  • Folding Hand Fan
  • Hair Pick
  • Flute
  • Maracas
  • Khanda
  • Wireless

According to Emojipedia, the plain pink heart emoji has been a popular demand for quite a while now, as have the light blue and grey hearts.

The two pushing hand emojis are each available in a total of six skin tones (including the usual five skin tone modifiers, though they aren’t accessible in the current beta), making for a total of 31 new emojis. Emojipedia pointed out that the two pushing hand emojis can be used in unison to form a “high five” emoji.

Image: Apple designs / Emojipedia composite

These new emoji designs will make their way to Apple devices with the final release of iOS 16.4 later “this Spring,” likely in March or April 2023.

Emojipedia cautioned that the designs in the current beta build are pre-release and could change by the time Apple starts rolling out iOS 16.4 to the public. iOS 16.4 Beta 1 also brings an order tracking widget, along with new “5G On” and “5G Auto” options in Settings Voice & Data for Fido customers.

Other articles in the category: News

Only Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Now Use SMS 2-Factor Authentication

Twitter on Friday announced that text message-based two-factor authentication (2FA) will now only be available to Twitter Blue subscribers. Up until now, Twitter users could opt for one of three 2FA methods for additional account security: SMS verification, an authentication app, or a security key. "While historically a popular form of 2FA, unfortunately we have...
Nehal Malik
4 hours ago

Apple Previews ‘Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’ and More at Press Event

Apple this week held an invite-only press event where it showcased some of the games coming to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more this year (via 9to5Mac). The event was attended by select members of the press, who got to go hands-on with big-ticket titles coming to Apple's platforms this year, Apple Arcade's expansive catalogue of games...
Nehal Malik
22 hours ago

Samsung Introduces ‘Message Guard’ for Galaxy Devices

Samsung has announced a new security feature for Galaxy devices called 'Samsung Message Guard,’ which offers protection across third-party messaging apps. The feature works like an advanced “sandbox,” or a kind of virtual quarantine. When an image file arrives, it is trapped and isolated from the rest of the device. Samsung Message Guard checks the file...
Usman Qureshi
1 day ago