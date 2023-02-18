Here are the 31 New Emojis in iOS 16.4 Beta

Apple started rolling out the first iOS 16.4 beta build to developers earlier this week, and with it come a total of 31 new emojis (via Emojipedia Blog).

The new emoji designs include one smiley, three new colours of the heart emoji, two pushing hand emojis, and more. Here’s a full list:

Shaking Face

Pink Heart

Light Blue Heart

Grey Heart

Rightwards Pushing Hand

Leftwards Pushing Hand

Donkey

Moose

Goose

Wing

Jellyfish

Hyacinth

Pea Pod

Ginger

Folding Hand Fan

Hair Pick

Flute

Maracas

Khanda

Wireless

According to Emojipedia, the plain pink heart emoji has been a popular demand for quite a while now, as have the light blue and grey hearts.

The two pushing hand emojis are each available in a total of six skin tones (including the usual five skin tone modifiers, though they aren’t accessible in the current beta), making for a total of 31 new emojis. Emojipedia pointed out that the two pushing hand emojis can be used in unison to form a “high five” emoji.

These new emoji designs will make their way to Apple devices with the final release of iOS 16.4 later “this Spring,” likely in March or April 2023.

Emojipedia cautioned that the designs in the current beta build are pre-release and could change by the time Apple starts rolling out iOS 16.4 to the public. iOS 16.4 Beta 1 also brings an order tracking widget, along with new “5G On” and “5G Auto” options in Settings > Voice & Data for Fido customers.