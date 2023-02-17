What’s New in iOS 16.4 Beta 1 [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Yesterday, Apple released new beta software builds for the developers, including the first iOS 16.4 beta featuring an order tracking widget, new emojis, and more.

IOS 16 4 Beta

YouTuber Zollotech did what he does best and rounded up all of the new iOS 16.4 Beta 1 features and updates in a recent video.

Some of the notable changes in the latest release include:

  • Updates to beta profiles
  • Web notifications for Safari
  • Apple Pencil updates
  • New Emojis
  • Widgets and Shortcuts
  • Keyboard Updates
  • Performance and battery improvements

The video shows you all that’s new in iOS 16.4 using iPad Pro 12.9, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and Phone 14 Pro Max.

Check it out below and let us know what you think.

