What’s New in iOS 16.4 Beta 1 [VIDEO]

A newly leaked image allegedly showing an 'iPhone 15 Pro' offers a first look at the iPhone's USB-C port and the widely rumoured titanium body (via 9to5Mac). Showing the bottom view of this year’s flagship iPhone 15 Pro, the alleged image focuses on the USB-C port and two exposed screws alongside the speaker holes. While...
Tile has just launched a new Anti-Theft Mode for its Bluetooth trackers, which protects valuables from theft by creating a barrier to being detected. Trackers in Anti-Theft Mode are undetectable by Scan and Secure, an in-app feature that allows iOS and Android users to detect nearby Tiles and Tile-enabled devices. Anti-Theft Mode also makes it...
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Comox Valley on Vancouver Island, B.C., are urging skiers and snowboarders with the latest iPhones and Apple Watch models to disable Apple's new Crash Detection feature before hitting the slopes. "Headed skiing? Please mind your crash detection," the Comox Valley RCMP said in a recent announcement on social media....