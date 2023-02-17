What’s New in iOS 16.4 Beta 1 [VIDEO]

Yesterday, Apple released new beta software builds for the developers, including the first iOS 16.4 beta featuring an order tracking widget, new emojis, and more.

YouTuber Zollotech did what he does best and rounded up all of the new iOS 16.4 Beta 1 features and updates in a recent video.

Some of the notable changes in the latest release include:

Updates to beta profiles

Web notifications for Safari

Apple Pencil updates

New Emojis

Widgets and Shortcuts

Keyboard Updates

Performance and battery improvements

The video shows you all that’s new in iOS 16.4 using iPad Pro 12.9, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and Phone 14 Pro Max.

Check it out below and let us know what you think.