Bloomberg: Hollywood’s Ari Emanuel Seeking Musk-Twitter Settlement

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Citing people familiar with the matter, a Bloomberg Law report is claiming that Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel has attempted to pave the way for a settlement between Elon Musk and Twitter in their $44 billion takeover deal.

Sources said that Emanuel contacted Twitter board member Egon Durban and suggested the two sides find a solution to their dispute over the buyout ahead of upcoming court proceedings.

While Durban is said to have notified the Twitter board about the conversation, it is not yet known whether the social media company plans to respond to Emanuel. It is also unclear whether he is operating at the behest of Musk or on his own, the sources added.

The publication was unable to ascertain details about Emanuel’s motives as well as the likelihood of his overture leading to any settlement.

Twitter has said repeatedly that it plans to enforce the merger agreement in court, and that the company believes it has a strong case to force Musk to pay the full $54.20 per share.

The Delaware Court of Chancery has this week released hundreds of text messages between Musk and other stakeholders in the deal, giving an inside look at the Twitter deal breakdown.

