iOS 16.1 to Let iPhone Users Delete Wallet App

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Starting with iOS 16.1, Apple will let users delete the Wallet app from their iPhones, which will also disable some features for those users including Apple Pay, 9to5Mac is reporting.

Wallet

Apple ships all iPhones with its Wallet app pre-installed, which allows users to manage tickets, transit cards, keys, and most importantly, credit and debit cards added through Apple Pay.

Currently, iPhone users do not have the option to delete the Wallet app from their devices, but this is about to change. Based on the iOS 16.1 source code, the Wallet app will soon become “deletable.”

Unsurprisingly, some features like Apple Pay won’t work without the Wallet app. In this case, users will see a message telling them to “Download the Wallet app from the App Store.”

Since iOS 16.1 is not yet available for iPhone and the iPad lacks the Wallet app, we haven’t been able to see this new option in action.

The change comes at a time when Apple is facing antitrust complaints against Apple Pay. Earlier this year, the European Union shared a Statement of Objections in which it criticizes Apple for restricting the NFC technology in the iPhone to its own payments platform.

A law firm also filed a lawsuit against Apple back in July for forcing banks to adopt Apple Pay in order to reach iPhone and Apple Watch users.

