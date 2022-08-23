Apple Releases iPadOS 16.1 Beta Download to Developers

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Apple has just rolled out iPadOS 16.1 beta to enrolled developers ahead of the fall’s iOS 16 release, suggesting the company will likely be skipping iPadOS 16.0 and going straight to 16.1 (via TechCrunch).

Apple WWDC22 iPadOS16 external displays 220606 big jpg large 2x

A few weeks back, it was reported by Mark Gurman that Apple is delaying iPadOS 16’s release date by one month to October, due to the upcoming overhaul of the iPad’s multitasking features.

Since Apple is expected to debut a new iPad Pro with M2 chip and entry iPad, Gurman said the staggered iPadOS 16 release may coincide better with the expected hardware announcement.

Today’s release also seems to confirm the fact that the first version of iPadOS 16 will ship to non-beta users after the arrival of iOS 16.

In a comment to TechCrunch, the company notes, “This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update.”

Looks like future iPadOS releases will no longer be tied to the iOS release schedule. The company can update the tablet’s operating system as it sees fit.

As of now, Apple’s website for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 still says “coming this fall”.

Other articles in the category: News

Twitter Misled Regulators on Bot Accounts, Says Ex-Security Chief

According to reports from The Washington Post and CNN, Twitter's ex-security chief Peiter Zatko has alleged that the company misled regulators about its safeguards against hackers and spam accounts. In complaints filed last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Department of Justice, Zatko also said that Twitter...
Nehal Malik
53 mins ago

Razer Announces Basilisk V3 Pro, its Most Advanced, Wireless Gaming Mouse

Razer has announced its Basilisk V3 Pro mouse, the latest member of the Basilisk family. Positioned as an ergonomic and dexterous option for competitive play, the Basilisk V3 Pro is Razer’s most advanced gaming mouse. The Basilisk V3 Pro has a bevy of features and quality-of-life improvements you’ll find that set it apart from competitors...
Steve Vegvari
3 hours ago

iPhoneinCanada’s 2022 Back-to-School Gift Guide

The back-to-school shopping season is upon us. As August begins to draw a close, students across Canada are preparing for their return to school and campus. Whether is high school, college, or university, there’s no shortage of new tech and supplies out there to help you get through the school year. We’ve compiled a list...
Steve Vegvari
5 hours ago