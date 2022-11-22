How to Stream Top Gun: Maverick in Canada on Dec. 22

Are you ready to watch Top Gun: Maverick yet again over the upcoming holidays? You’ll be able to stream Tom Cruise’s epic sequel to the original Top Gun in Canada starting December 22, 2022.

Top Gun: Maverick will be streaming on Paramount+ in Canada, as part of a global streaming launch on December 22. The movie has been able to rent, but this marks the first time it will be available for unlimited streaming.

The movie will also make its streaming debut in the U.S., Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and previously announced markets – the U.K. and Latin America. Top Gun: Maverick will be streaming in South Korea and France in 2023.

Top Gun: Maverick’s synopsis is as follows:

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Paramount Pictures produced Top Gun: Maverick, along with Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Tom Cruise is the main star of 2022’s number one film, alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

