How to Watch: NFL Live Streams in Canada with DAZN 2022-2023

How to watch NFL live streams in Canada for the 2022-2023 football season? You can do so with DAZN, as the company announced on Tuesday it has renewed NFL rights in Canada to stream NFL Game Pass.

NFL Game Pass offers live NFL games from the pre-season to the Super Bowl, with exclusive nationwide availability for up to six games weekly for Canadians. According to DAZN, the company says it will offer every pre-season game, every regular season game (including Monday, Thursday and Sunday night games), and every playoff game including the Super Bowl and the NFL RedZone (every Sunday).

In a nutshell, DAZN says it is the only platform where an NFL fan in Canada can stream live access to every single game, with the 2022-2023 NFL season kicking off on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Canadians will also have access to the entire NFL Films content library, which includes the documentary series Hard Knocks, plus 24/7 access to the NFL Network. NFL Sunday Ticket will still be available through select Canadian cable offerings, says DAZN.

“We’re thrilled to renew our partnership with the NFL and continue to bring the most extensive live football package to DAZN subscribers in Canada through NFL Game Pass,” said Norm Lem, SVP, DAZN Canada, in an issued statement. “As the NFL fanbase continues to expand in Canada, we look forward to being the only place for existing and new fans alike to watch every single game and never miss an unmissable moment – whichever team they support, whenever they want, and wherever they are.”

Beyond the NFL, DAZN offers exclusive access to world-class soccer including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Conference League, in addition to UEFA Nations League, MLS matches, Soccer Champions Tour, sports such as Six Nations Rugby, boxing, MMA and more.

Click here to sign up for DAZN and start streaming NFL games live, available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, the web, Mac, PC, gaming consoles, Fire TV, Roku and more.

