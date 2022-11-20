How to Watch: Stream FIFA World Cup 2022 Games in Canada

The long-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off today in Qatar. In Canada, Bell Media has exclusive streaming rights to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

You can catch all of the World Cup in Qatar action on CTV and TSN. If you don’t already have TSN as part of your TV package, you can subscribe to the network’s exclusive streaming service, TSN Direct, for $7.99/day or $19.99/month. You can also get a six-month subscription to TSN Direct for $99.95.

Canada is ranked 41st in the world and will face off against Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco in Group F of the World Cup’s round-robin stage.

The Reds will have their opening match against group favourite Belgium at 10:45 a.m. PT/1:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 23, followed by a bout with World Cup 2018 finalist Croatia at 7:45 a.m. PT/10:45 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 27.

Canada’s third and final group-stage match will see it clash against Morocco at 6:45 a.m. PT/9:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 1. All three games will air on both CTV and TSN.

The round-robin stage will conclude on Friday, December 2, with the Round of 16 phase kicking off on Saturday, December 3. Quarterfinal matches are scheduled to begin Friday, December 9, followed by the semifinal stage on Tuesday, December 13. Finally, the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be decided on Sunday, December 18.

