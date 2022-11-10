How to Stay Updated on FIFA World Cup 2022

To make sure you don’t miss any major moments, Google has shared a handful of new features that will help you stay up to date on the FIFA World Cup 2022.

To begin, punch in “World Cup” on Google search and follow your favorite teams. You can click on the bell in the top-right-hand corner of the search results to opt-in to receive notifications about your squad.

When you look up a FIFA World Cup match, you will be able to view in-depth stats, win probabilities, and key event timelines. You can also pin the score on your Android phone to easily see it even while you are on the go.

When you look up players, you’ll be able to rate players based on how you think they’ll perform and see how that rating stands up against the others. You can even view daily recap videos directly on Google search from FIFA+ and official broadcasters including beIN SPORTS, BBC, ZDF, and more.

There are even more ways to watch the biggest moments throughout the tournament on YouTube.

World Cup fans can catch up on and rewatch the most exciting moments of every game on YouTube via FIFA and official broadcast channels.

Starting November 20, YouTube TV subscribers can watch live the FIFA World Cup 2022 on FOX and FS1.

Members subscribed to the 4K Plus add-on can enjoy all 64 matches in ultra-high-definition

You can also find exclusive Shorts and long-form content for this year’s World Cup from creators like Deestroying, Rima, Cheeky Boyos, Jesser, Abo Flah and more.

Lastly, you can check your match viewing plans from your calendar in the Agenda app on your Wear OS by Google watch, and ask Google to set reminders for upcoming matches.