How to Watch: Stream ‘House of the Dragon’ in Canada

HBO is set to launch the premiere of its 10-episode series, House of the Dragon on Sunday, August 21, 2022. This prequel to the hit series Game of Thrones will be available to stream in Canada with Bell Media on its Crave streaming service. Bell Media owns Canadian rights to HBO in Canada.

The new series is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, telling the story of House Targaryen.

Bell is debuting a “limited time offer” on Crave Total annual plans, offering new, reactivating and upgrading subscribers $50 off the regular price of $199.90 CAD. This offer is available today, August 17 and runs until September 6, 2022.

How to Watch House of Dragon in Canada

You’ll be able to watch House of Dragon in Canada on Sunday, August 21 on Crave at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. New episodes will come out weekly on Sunday.

You can access Crave via your local cable provider with a subscription, plus also stream via Crave.ca and the Crave app on Android TV, Android phones and tablets, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, Bell Streamer, Chromecast, iPhone and iPad, LG TVs, Roku, Samsung TV, Sony Playstation 4 and 5, Windows phones and tablets, Xbox Series and also support for Apple AirPlay.

House of Dragon stars Paddy Considine (HBO’s The Third Day and The Outsider), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint (It’s a Sin, Doctor Who), Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans.

Additional cast members include Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn.

Co-creators of the series are Martin and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik and Condal are showrunners and executive producers along with Martin, Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt. Clare Kilner and Geeta Vasant Patel also direct the series, while Greg Yaitanes is the director and co-executive producer. Ramin Djawadi produced the original score for the series; he also compared the score for Game of Thrones and Westworld.

Check out the House of Dragon official trailer below: