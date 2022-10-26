How to Use Wi-Fi 6E on M2 iPad Pro

In a new support document published today, Apple has detailed how Wi-Fi 6E introduced in its latest M2 iPad Pro models enables faster and more reliable Wi-Fi connectivity using the 6GHz band (via MacRumors).

Apple today officially launched online and retail sales of its new M2 iPad Pro lineup today. In addition to sporting the newest processor and a new hover feature for Apple Pencil, it also features Wi-Fi 6E, making it the first Apple device to support the new wireless technology.

Here’s how you can get the best wireless performance when using Wi-Fi 6E with an Apple device:

To join a Wi-Fi 6E network, you need one of these Apple devices: iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) iPad Pro 12.9 inch (6th generation)

To create a Wi-Fi 6E network, you need a Wi-Fi router or access point that supports Wi-Fi 6E and has its 2.4GHz or 5GHz bands also enabled, preferably using a single network name (SSID) across all bands.

For the best performance with Apple devices, the Wi-Fi router providing the network should use a single network name across all of its wireless bands: the 2.4GHz band, the 5GHz band, and the Wi-Fi 6E network’s 6GHz band.

If the router isn’t using the same name for all bands, your device identifies the network as having limited compatibility.

For Wi-Fi 6E networks that use a single network name as recommended, if you experience any other issues with your use of the network, you can turn off Wi-Fi 6E mode when connected to that network.

Go to Settings > Wi-Fi.

Tap the name of the network you’re connected to.

Tap Wi-Fi 6E Mode, then tap Off. This setting appears only for Wi-Fi 6E networks that use a single network name for all bands.

Let us know if you ordered a new iPad or M2 iPad Pro from Apple. The first pre-orders will be delivered today.