IKEA Launches VINDSTYRKA Indoor Air Quality Smart Sensor

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

IKEA has just introduced a new VINDSTYRKA air quality sensor, which allows measuring and monitoring of indoor air pollutant levels.

Ikea VINDSTYRKA png

Indoor air can be just as polluted as outdoor air, yet many underestimate the risk of air pollution in their homes. With VINDSTYRKA, users can monitor the air quality within their homes.

The smart sensor features a display that shows PM2.5 levels, humidity, temperature, and TVOC.

When connected to DIRIGERA, IKEA’s hub for smart products, the sensor makes indoor air quality levels readable in the IKEA Home smart app.

In the app, users can also enable VINDSTYRKA to trigger other smart devices, making air quality levels actionable.

Connecting VINDSTYRKA to STARKVIND smart air purifier enables the fan speed to be automatically adjusted in correlation with the amount of PM2.5 in the air.

“We want to work for positive change and know that there is no single solution to solve indoor air pollution,” says Henrik Telander, Product owner at IKEA of Sweden.

“We strive to offer a variety of products and smart solutions that increase awareness of indoor air pollution and allow people to make the right changes for a home with cleaner air.”

“Although we spend most of our time indoors, many of us tend to forget about indoor air pollution.

We take for granted that the air in our homes is clean, but small everyday activities like cooking or cleaning can contribute to poor air quality just as much as industry or traffic.

With VINDSTYRKA, our ambition has been to create an affordable high-performing air quality sensor to help our customers become more aware of the quality of the air they breathe in their homes.”

VINDSTYRKA will be available in all IKEA markets starting April 2023.

