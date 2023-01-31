Instagram Co-Founders Launch ‘Artifact’ News Feed App

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are making a return with a brand new project called ‘Artifact,’ a personalized news feed driven by artificial intelligence.

As noted by the Platformer, the app uses machine learning to understand your interests and will soon let you discuss those articles with friends.

The company plans to let users in quickly, Kevin Systrom says. Users can sign up by clicking here, with the app already available for both Android and iOS.

“The simplest way to understand Artifact is as a kind of TikTok for text, though you might also call it Google Reader,” the source says.

Users see a feed of popular articles chosen from a curated list of leading news publishers like the New York Times to small-scale blogs about niche topics.

Tap on articles that interest you and Artifact will serve you similar posts and stories in the future, just as watching videos on TikTok.

Artifact beta users are currently testing two more features that Systrom expects to become core pillars of the app. One is a feed showing articles posted by users that you have chosen to follow, along with their commentary on those posts. The second is a direct-message inbox so you can discuss the posts you read privately with friends.

You can visit the source page to read what the Instagram co-founders say about the app’s development.