Meta Launches New Instagram AR Effect on Orange Shirt Day

In partnership with the Orange Shirt Society, Meta has announced the launch of a new AR effect on Instagram titled “Orange Shirt Day” to raise awareness about the impact of the residential school system.

The effect, developed in collaboration with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), is inspired by the experience of residential school survivor Phyllis (Jack) Webstad and designed by Indigenous multi-disciplinary artist Josh Conrad.

The story of Phyllis’ orange shirt, given to her by her grandmother and taken from her on her first day at the St. Joseph’s Mission residential school in British Columbia, inspired a national movement and cemented the orange shirt as a symbol of the loss experienced by students, their families, and communities over generations.

To use the effect:

Go to the Orange Shirt Society Instagram page on your iOS or Android device.

Tap the effects icon (the three stars) in the tray. After selecting this icon, you will see the “Orange Shirt Day” filter.

Tap the “Orange Shirt Day” filter and you have the option to “Try It,” or you can select the three dots in the right-hand corner and there you will have the option to “Save effect,” “Try It, or “Send to…”

As part of NCTR’s free education program between September 26-30, teachers and students will join the NCTR for a first-ever live stage program. You can watch “Gidinawendimin – We Are All Related” on NCTR’s Facebook Page beginning at 7PM EST on September 29.