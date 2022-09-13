Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Processors Detailed in New Leak

Intel accidentally leaked the specifications for its upcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors in a since-edited resource article on its Canadian website about choosing a CPU for gaming — reports The Verge.

Judging by the updated version of the article, someone at the company accidentally dropped in specs for the top-end K-series processors from Intel’s 13th Gen lineup instead of the currently available 12th Gen series. While Raptor Lake is widely expected to debut before the end of the year, Intel is yet to make any official announcements.

Intel’s oopsie gave us core counts, thread counts, and maximum boost clock frequencies for the Core i5 13600K, Core i7 13700K, and Core i9 13900K. What’s more, the specs are in line with previous leaks and reports.

Intel’s 12th Gen and 13th Gen processors share what is called “big.LITTLE” architecture, which features a mix of high-powered “performance” cores and low-powered “efficiency” cores. Performance cores have two process threads each, while efficiency cores only have one.

The i5 13600K, which will come in what is widely seen as the sweet spot for gamers, will feature 14 cores and 20 threads. It will have six performance cores with a maximum clock speed of 5.1GHz, and eight efficiency cores.

Intel’s i7 13700K will have eight performance cores and eight efficiency cores, for a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. The 13700K will have a boost clock of 5.3GHz for its performance cores. Intel’s i7 chips make sense for gamers who also run heavier workloads, like streaming or editing.

The i9 13900K will be Intel’s 13th Gen consumer CPU for workstation-level performance. It will boast eight performance cores with a clock speed of up to 5.4GHz and a whopping 16 efficiency cores. In total, the i9 13900K will have 24 cores and 32 threads.

According to Intel, 13th Gen Raptor Lake will bring a 15% improvement in single-threaded performance and a 41% uplift in multi-threaded performance.

Legitimate-looking slides that accompanied the leak also noted that the i7 13700K and i9 13900K will both be able to use Intel’s Thermal Velocity Boost technology to reach a boost clock of up to 5.8GHz on two performance cores.

Apple no longer uses Intel CPUs on its newest Mac computers, as the company now makes its own Apple Silicon chips that are faster and more energy efficient.

Intel previously claimed that at least one of its 13th Gen chips will be able to hit a 6GHz clock speed at stock. While such a chip wasn’t spotted in these recent leaks, it could end up being a top-tier variant that Intel launches later on, much like the i9 12900KS from the 12th Gen lineup.