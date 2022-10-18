iOS 16.1 RC Download, iOS 15.7.1 RC and More Released for Developers

Gary Ng
30 mins ago

ios 16.1 rc download

After announcing its new M2 iPad Pros, all-new iPad and Apple TV 4K, Apple has pushed out new release candidate (RC) software for developers, a sign that final releases are imminent.

New RC builds of iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1 and more and now available for download for developers—check out the list below to see what’s new:

  • Xcode 14.1 RC (14B47)
  • iOS 16.1 RC (20B79)
  • iPadOS 16.1 RC (20B79)
  • macOS 13 RC (22A379)
  • watchOS 9.1 RC (20S75)
  • tvOS 16.1 RC (20K71)
  • iOS 15.7.1 RC (19H115)
  • iPadOS 15.7.1 RC (19H115)

Also coming is iOS and iPadOS 15.7.1, bringing yet another update for older devices. These final releases will arrive ahead of new iPads, set to launch next Wednesday.

Other articles in the category: iPad

Apple Increases iPad Pricing in Canada Across All Models

Apple today unveiled its new M2 iPad Pro and all-new iPad, alongside a new Apple TV 4K. Along with these announcements, Apple also quietly increased pricing for its entire iPad lineup in Canada. With inflation, supply chain shortages and a falling Canadian dollar, it’s no surprise. Here’s a look at Apple’s iPad pricing increases in […]
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Apple Launches Redesigned iPad with Touch ID in Power Button, USB-C

Apple today announced an all-new 10.9 inch iPad with Liquid Retina display, bringing a new design reminiscent of the iPad Air, powered by the company’s A14 Bionic chip. There are new colours blue, pink, yellow, and silver. This new iPad gets updated cameras such as an Ultra Wide 12MP (to support Center Stage) moved to […]
Gary Ng
3 hours ago