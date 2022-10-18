iOS 16.1 RC Download, iOS 15.7.1 RC and More Released for Developers

After announcing its new M2 iPad Pros, all-new iPad and Apple TV 4K, Apple has pushed out new release candidate (RC) software for developers, a sign that final releases are imminent.
New RC builds of iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1 and more and now available for download for developers—check out the list below to see what’s new:
- Xcode 14.1 RC (14B47)
- iOS 16.1 RC (20B79)
- iPadOS 16.1 RC (20B79)
- macOS 13 RC (22A379)
- watchOS 9.1 RC (20S75)
- tvOS 16.1 RC (20K71)
- iOS 15.7.1 RC (19H115)
- iPadOS 15.7.1 RC (19H115)
Also coming is iOS and iPadOS 15.7.1, bringing yet another update for older devices. These final releases will arrive ahead of new iPads, set to launch next Wednesday.
