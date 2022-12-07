iOS 16.2 Release Candidate Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released new software updates for developers including iOS 16.2 Release Candidate (RC) and more. Check out what’s available for download right now below:

iOS 16.2 RC (20C65)

iPadOS 16.2 RC (20C65)

macOS 13.1 RC (22C65)

watchOS 9.2 RC (20S361)

tvOS 16.2 RC (20K362)

Xcode 14.2 RC (14C18)

iOS 15.7.2 RC (19H218)

iPadOS 15.7.2 RC (19H218)

No word on what’s new just yet, but stay tuned for updates. Equivalent versions for public beta testers should be out shortly or by tomorrow.

New betas can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center by developers signed up for Apple’s test program, or via an over-the-air update for hardware already running beta software.