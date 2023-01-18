iOS 16.3 RC Download and More Hits Developers Ahead of HomePod 2 Debut

iOttie Terus: Tesla MagSafe Mount for iPhone
The new iOttie Terus Monitor Mount for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y gives you quick and easy access to your MagSafe-compatible iPhone on the road (via 9to5Toys). This MagSafe-compatible phone mount seamlessly attaches to the back of your Tesla touchscreen, vehicle monitor, or home desktop. Simply tap your iPhone against the soft silicone mounting face...
Nomad Releases AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Leather Cases
The folks over at Nomad have just rolled out their much-anticipated cases for the AirPod Pro (2nd Gen.), crafted in premium, vegetable-tanned Horween leather. Nomad's new Modern Leather Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Gen.) elevates the look and feel of your AirPods while offering protection from everyday wear and tear. Its snug two-piece construction feels great in...
New Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023
Netflix has shared some of the most exciting movies hitting the platform in 2023, and it's all about new worlds, movie stars, and returning favourites. The lineup includes action blockbusters, romantic-comedies, comedies, sci-fi, fantasy, crime thrillers, and new installments of beloved franchises. Here are some of the best new movies coming to Netflix in this...