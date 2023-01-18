iOS 16.3 RC Download and More Hits Developers Ahead of HomePod 2 Debut

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple has made new Release Candidate (RC) software updates available for developers, including iOS 16.3 RC and iPadOS 16.3 RC plus more. RC releases are essentially the final release for developers ahead of a public release.

Check out what’s available for download right now for developers:

  • iOS 16.3 RC (20D47)
  • iPadOS 16.3 RC (20D47)
  • macOS 13.2 RC (22D49)
  • watchOS 9.3 RC (20S648)
  • tvOS 16.3 RC (20K650)
  • iOS 15.7.3 RC (19H307)
  • iPadOS 15.7.3 RC (19H307)

iOS 16.3 will bring support for the new Unity 2023 watch face and iPhone wallpaper announced today, as part of Apple’s celebration of Black History Month in February. iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 are also required to control Apple’s new second-gen HomePod announced today.

