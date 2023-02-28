iOS 16.4 Beta 2 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released a new round of beta software for developers on Tuesday, with iOS 16.4 beta 2 and more now available for download.

Check out what’s available for download right now for developers:

Xcode 14.3 beta 2 (14E5207e)

iOS 16.4 beta 2 (20E5223e)

iPadOS 16.4 beta 2 (20E5223e)

macOS 13.3 beta 2 (22E5230e)

watchOS 9.4 beta 2 (20T5233d)

tvOS 16.4 beta 2 (20L5474e)

This second beta of iOS 16.4 comes 12 days after the first beta was released. iOS 16.4 includes 31 new emojis plus various updates for Safari, Apple Pencil, and more.

Stay tuned as we find out the changes in iOS 16.4 beta 2, as we’ll be sure to share them with you soon.