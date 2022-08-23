iOS 16 Beta 7 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released new beta software for developers, including iOS 16 beta 7 and more.

Check out what’s available for download below:

tvOS 16 beta 7 (20J5371a)

watchOS 9 beta 7 (20R5359a)

iPadOS 16 beta 7 (20B5027f)

iOS 16 beta 7 (20A5356a)

Xcode 14 beta 6 (14A5294g)

Today, Apple confirmed a previous rumour that iPadOS 16 would be delayed until October.

Beta versions of macOS Ventura were not released today but should be out later this week.

Stay tuned to find out what’s new in these latest betas. Public beta versions should be out today or tomorrow.