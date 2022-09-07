iOS 16 Release Date is September 12, Confirms Apple

Apple today announced it will release iOS 16 for all iPhone users on Monday, September 12, 2022.
Compatible devices with iOS 16 are as follows:
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
On September 12, Apple will also release watchOS 9 for Apple Watch users, including support for the following devices:
- Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple Watch SE
- Apple Watch SE 2
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch Ultra
Apple will release iPadOS 16 later this fall, as it apparently works out kinks with Stage Manager. Earlier today after its special event, Apple made release candidate (RC) software versions available for developers.
Other articles in the category: News
Hands-On with iPhone 14 Pro/Max in New Purple Colour [VIDEOS]
We’re starting to see the race to share the first hands-on with Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with its new Dynamic Island and Always-On display. Engadget beat most others to the punch with its early YouTube upload showing its hands-on with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which you […]
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Differences, Features, Specs, Price, and More
Apple today unveiled the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, with the latter spelling the end for the 5.42-inch "mini" model we've seen in the past couple of generations. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgpSBjWutGY The new iPhone 14 looks strikingly similar to its predecessor, and they even share a lot of their specs. However, this year's base model does...
First Look: Hands-On with Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, SE 2 [VIDEOS]
Apple held an in-person event today to watch its pre-recorded September special event, where it announced the new Apple Watch Ultra, along with upgraded Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 8, plus new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2. With media gaining access to a hands-on area (COVID-19 is so […]