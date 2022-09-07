iOS 16 Release Date is September 12, Confirms Apple

Apple today announced it will release iOS 16 for all iPhone users on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Compatible devices with iOS 16 are as follows:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

On September 12, Apple will also release watchOS 9 for Apple Watch users, including support for the following devices:

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE 2

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple will release iPadOS 16 later this fall, as it apparently works out kinks with Stage Manager. Earlier today after its special event, Apple made release candidate (RC) software versions available for developers.