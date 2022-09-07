iOS 16 RC Download Released for Developers

Gary Ng
13 seconds ago

After announcing iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro today, along with Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, plus AirPods Pro 2, Apple has made iOS 16 Release Candidate (RC) and more for developers.

Check out what’s available to download below:

  • Xcode 14 RC (14A309)
  • iOS 16 RC (20A362)
  • watchOS 9 RC (20R361)
  • tvOS 16 RC (20J373)
  • iOS 15.7 RC (19H12)
  • iPadOS 15.7 RC (19H12)
  • macOS 12.6 RC (21G115)

Apple said today watchOS 9 and iOS 16 will launch on Monday, September 12, 2022.

