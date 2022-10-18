iPadOS 16 Release Date Coming October 24, Says Apple

Apple delayed its release of iPadOS 16 this year, as it looks to have waited until it announced its new iPad hardware for the fall, as we saw new M2 iPad Pro models and an all-new iPad unveiled today.

When will Apple make iPadOS 16 available for download for everyone? The release date will be on Monday, October 24, as stated by Apple in its press releases today. Apple says iPadOS 16 will ship with the M2 iPad Pro and new iPad.

For the M2 iPad Pro, iPadOS 16 will introduce Stage Manager multitasking and later this year bring full external display support with resolutions of up to 6K, allowing for 4 apps on iPad displays and 4 apps on monitors.

Apple says iPadOS 16 and Reference Mode “enables the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display to match the colour requirements in workflows like review and approve, colour grading, and compositing, where accurate colours and consistent image quality are critical.”

Earlier today, Apple made available release candidate (RC) builds of its beta software, which included iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, macOS 13, watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1. Also coming for older devices are iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1.

Click here to see a list of iPads that will support iPadOS 16.