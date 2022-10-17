iPhone 14 Pro Camera – 8K RAW vs. Standard vs. Portrait Mode [VIDEO]

Apple’s latest iPhone 14 Pro is capable of shooting RAW images at up to 48 megapixels, a feature that is disabled by default. If you choose to enable it, however, the images shot are often 10x the size of the equivalent 12MP versions.

Shooting Apple ProRAW images using the iPhone 14 Pro gives users greater creative control when editing photos. The format combines the information of a standard RAW format with iPhone image processing, which gives users more flexibility when editing their photo’s exposure, color, and white balance.

To take photos with ProRAW, go to Settings > Camera > Formats, then turn on Apple ProRAW under Photo Capture.

You can also choose a resolution for your ProRAW images:

In the Settings app, tap Camera.

Tap Formats.

Turn on Apple ProRAW to reveal the resolution options.

Tap ProRAW Resolution and select either 12 MP or 48 MP.

The file size of a ProRAW image at 12 MP resolution is approximately 25 MB and approximately 75 MB at 48 MP. Only photos that you take with the main camera at 1x can be saved at 48 MP.

Photographer Nathan Lam has shared a new video on his YouTube channel to find out how much shooting photos in 8K RAW using the iPhone 14 Pro is better than shooting in standard and portrait modes.

