New Benchmark Shows iPhone 14 Pro is 17% Faster Than iPhone 13 Pro

An additional score uploaded to the Geekbench result posted yesterday has revealed that Apple’s new A16 chip may offer a significant jump in performance compared to last year’s A15 (via MacRumors).

The Geekbench test result for ‌iPhone 14 Pro identifier ‘iPhone15,3′ from yesterday suggested only marginal performance improvement compared to last year’s iPhone 13 Pro. However, new data uploaded to Geekbench today seems to tell a completely different story.

The A16 chip in the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ that was benchmarked earned a single core score of 1887, a 10.5% improvement over the 1707 score earned by the A15 in the iPhone 13 Pro.

Similarly, the A16 earned a multi-core score of 5455, up 17.1% from the 4659 score earned by the A15 chip.

The result that we saw earlier this week from an ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max suggested that multi-core performance was at around 4664, which would put the A16 barely over the A15 in terms of performance. Given that the A16 is running on an updated 4-nanometer process compared to the 5-nanometer process of the A15, the latest score shared today is more in line with expectations.

Apple says the A16 Bionic has a more powerful GPU that can provide up to 50% more memory bandwidth for graphics-intensive games than the A15. The A16 Bionic also has a new 16-core Neural Engine to power advanced machine learning tasks.

While the A16 Bionic sports the same 6-core count as the A15 Bionic, Apple says it’s a “new 6-core CPU.”