iPhone 14 Pro Geekbench Score Shows Little Performance Improvement

Based on a Geekbench score for Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro with the A16 Bionic chip, there’s only marginal performance improvement compared to last year’s iPhone 13 Pro, as noted by MacRumors.

The Geekbench test result for ‌iPhone 14 Pro identifier ‘iPhone15,3′ shows the new iPhone with a single-core score of 1879 and a multi-core score of 4664.

In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro scores 1707 in single-core and 4659 in multi-core, only marginally slower than the latest model.

It must, however, be noted that the most significant new feature of the A16 Bionic chip is that it’s the first chip from Apple based on the smaller 4nm process. The A15 Bionic chip, like Apple’s M1 and M2 Apple silicon chips for the Mac, is based on the 5nm process.

“Despite the smaller jump in performance that some may have hoped, Apple says the A16 Bionic chip is “the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.” The A16 Bionic has a more powerful GPU that can provide up to 50% more memory bandwidth for graphics-intensive games. The A16 Bionic also has a new 16-core Neural Engine to power advanced machine learning tasks.”

While the A16 Bionic sports the same 6-core count as the A15 Bionic, Apple says it’s a “new 6-core CPU.”