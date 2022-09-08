iPhone 14 Pro Geekbench Score Shows Little Performance Improvement

Usman Qureshi
56 mins ago

Based on a Geekbench score for Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro with the A16 Bionic chip, there’s only marginal performance improvement compared to last year’s iPhone 13 Pro, as noted by MacRumors.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max hero 220907

The Geekbench test result for ‌iPhone 14 Pro identifier ‘iPhone15,3′ shows the new iPhone with a single-core score of 1879 and a multi-core score of 4664.

In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro scores 1707 in single-core and 4659 in multi-core, only marginally slower than the latest model.

It must, however, be noted that the most significant new feature of the A16 Bionic chip is that it’s the first chip from Apple based on the smaller 4nm process. The A15 Bionic chip, like Apple’s M1 and M2 Apple silicon chips for the Mac, is based on the 5nm process.

“Despite the smaller jump in performance that some may have hoped, Apple says the A16 Bionic chip is “the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.” The A16 Bionic has a more powerful GPU that can provide up to 50% more memory bandwidth for graphics-intensive games. The A16 Bionic also has a new 16-core Neural Engine to power advanced machine learning tasks.”

While the A16 Bionic sports the same 6-core count as the A15 Bionic, Apple says it’s a “new 6-core CPU.”

Other articles in the category: News

Google Launches YouTube Player for Education

To improve the YouTube experience in educational environments, Google is launching YouTube Player for Education, a new YouTube embedded player that shows content without distractions like ads, external links, or recommendations. To start, the company is partnering with established edtech companies in the U.S. including EDpuzzle, Purdue University and Purdue Global. YouTube Player for Education...
Usman Qureshi
48 mins ago

Amazon Devices August Round-up: SongPop for Alexa, LOTR, and More

Alexa is getting smarter and more complex every single day by finding new ways of applying learned  behaviours  to new and different scenarios. Currently built into more than 100,000,000 devices worldwide, Alexa and the Echo suite of devices continue to evolve. Check out the top Amazon devices and Alexa updates you need to know for...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Bob Iger Explains Why Disney Didn’t Buy Twitter

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke with Kara Swisher at Code 2022 this week, where he shared the story of how he wanted to buy Twitter but decided not to, just like Elon Musk (via Vox). Iger said that back in 2016, he had onvinced himself that his company should own Twitter because it would...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago