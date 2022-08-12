Jeff Pu: iPhone 14 Pro Will Continue to Start with 128GB of Storage

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu has today claimed in a research note that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will continue to start with 128GB of storage (via MacRumors).

Pro concept

Amid reports of a price increase, research firm TrendForce recently predicted that iPhone 14 Pro models could ship  with 256GB of base storage. However, Pu believes that this year’s Pro models will come in the same storage capacities as iPhone 13 Pro models i.e. 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Here’s what he wrote in his latest note to investors:

Based on our recent supply chain survey, we maintain our iPhone 14 build plan to be 91m in 2H22, vs. iPhone 13’s 84m in 2H21, as there is no significant issue on the supply chain. The next to watch will be iPhone 14’s pricing and the wait-time when it hits the market.

Spec-wise, we add 128GB storage to the Pro line-up.

Veteran Apply analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed earlier this week that the average selling price of the entire iPhone 14 lineup including the lower-end models is expected to increase by about 15%.

The iPhone 14 Pro models will reportedly sport a new pill-shaped cutout and hole (good-bye notch), next-gen A16 chip, and new 48-megapixel rear camera lens with 8K video recording and always-on display.

Other articles in the category: News

WhatsApp Makes it Easier to Set Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp has simplified the process of setting up Disappearing Messages by allowing users to set default Disappearing Messages for new and existing chats all at once. Users can now choose their duration timer and then select and apply it to whichever chats they want. For those who aren’t familiar, WhatsApp lets you send messages that disappear...
Usman Qureshi
13 mins ago

Nova Scotia Expands Satellite Internet Rebate Program, Starlink Included

According to a report by Tesla North, the Satellite Internet Service Rebate program in Nova Scotia, which also includes SpaceX Starlink, is expanding to more residents and businesses soon. The source notes that the program is opening applications, and is expected to benefit as many as 2,200 more business owners and individuals in the remote...
Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

Apple Highlights its Apple One Subscription in New Ad [VIDEO]

Apple on Friday released a new video on its YouTube channel, highlighting its Apple One subscription service. “With Apple One you get Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, News+, and Fitness+. It’s one subscription for all you do. Try Apple One now,” says the iPhone maker. The Apple One bundle that includes six Apple […]
Gary Ng
1 hour ago