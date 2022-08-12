Jeff Pu: iPhone 14 Pro Will Continue to Start with 128GB of Storage

Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu has today claimed in a research note that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will continue to start with 128GB of storage (via MacRumors).

Amid reports of a price increase, research firm TrendForce recently predicted that iPhone 14 Pro models could ship with 256GB of base storage. However, Pu believes that this year’s Pro models will come in the same storage capacities as iPhone 13 Pro models i.e. 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Here’s what he wrote in his latest note to investors:

Based on our recent supply chain survey, we maintain our iPhone 14 build plan to be 91m in 2H22, vs. iPhone 13’s 84m in 2H21, as there is no significant issue on the supply chain. The next to watch will be iPhone 14’s pricing and the wait-time when it hits the market. Spec-wise, we add 128GB storage to the Pro line-up.

Veteran Apply analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed earlier this week that the average selling price of the entire iPhone 14 lineup including the lower-end models is expected to increase by about 15%.

The iPhone 14 Pro models will reportedly sport a new pill-shaped cutout and hole (good-bye notch), next-gen A16 chip, and new 48-megapixel rear camera lens with 8K video recording and always-on display.