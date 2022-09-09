iPhone 14 Reserve and Pick Up Available in Canada, But Stock is Limited

Gary Ng
44 mins ago

iphone 14 reserve and pick up

Along with a glitchy iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pre-order experience today, Apple’s Reserve and Pick Up option is back again in Canada. This option lets you configure your iPhone online, then pick it up at an Apple Store near you.

However, as of writing, quantities are limited. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus stock seems to be widely available for pick up, as you can finish the check out process, but for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it seems not a lot of stock is available.

You can select your Apple Store but you can’t click ‘Continue’ as the button is greyed out.

This may change soon, as the Apple Store online this morning suffered an outage during checkout due to high demand, particularly those seeking financing through Paybright.

You can find the Reserve and Pick Up option on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pre-order page:

iPhone 14 Reserve and Pick Up allows Apple customers to grab their phone on launch day in stores, instead of waiting by the door at home all day for UPS to drop off their expensive new iPhone.

Were you able to configure iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro Reserve and Pick Up today?

Other articles in the category: News

You Can Now Pre-Order AirPods Pro 2 in Canada

Apple today launched pre-orders for its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, but it also debuts pre-orders for its AirPods Pro second-generation as well. AirPods Pro 2 are now available to order, with delivery showing for Friday, September 23, the launch day of these latest earphones, which cost $329 in Canada. These newest AirPods Pro […]
Gary Ng
11 mins ago

PayByPhone Parking App Now Supports TransLink Park and Ride Lots

Mobile parking app PayByPhone now supports all nine TransLink Park and Ride lots in Metro Vancouver, in B.C.’s Lower Mainland. According to PayByPhone—a subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG—the 5,500 parking spaces across parking lots along TransLink line servicing buses, the SkyTrain, and the West Coast Express can now be paid for using PayByPhone. The […]
Gary Ng
53 mins ago

Rogers Hires Lisa LaFlamme, After News Anchor Dropped by Bell

Rogers Sports & Media announced on Friday it has hired former CTV News anchor Lisa LaFlamme to cover the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, as a special correspondent for CityNews, reporting from London, England. According to Rogers in a statement, LaFlamme will be reporting daily for all newscasts on TV and radio, plus also appear […]
Gary Ng
56 mins ago