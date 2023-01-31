Only ‘iPhone 16 Pro Max’ Will Have Periscope Camera Lens: Kuo

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has today claimed in a series of tweets that only the highest-end ‘iPhone 16 series’ model will feature a periscope camera lens next year.

Lens

Earlier this month, a report by The Elec noted that the new periscope camera lens expected to debut this year exclusively in the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be present in both Pro models in 2024.

But today, Kuo has said that only the ‘iPhone 16 Pro Max’ will sport the periscope camera lens, meaning the regular iPhone 16 Pro will not have the new lens.

For those who aren’t familiar, a periscope lens system offers improved optical zoom capabilities without the blurriness that comes with digital zoom.

“It’s detrimental to Largan and Genius since the demand for lens upgrades will fall below expectations,” Kuo said in a follow-up tweet.

“The contribution of the periscope camera to the demand for lens upgrades may be lower than the market consensus,” the analyst continued.

A 10x zoom periscope telephoto camera is currently found in Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra.

