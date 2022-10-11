Joe Rogan AI Interviews Steve Jobs AI in Spooky Podcast Episode

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

In the first episode of the new weekly Podcast.ai podcast, a Steve Jobs AI is being interviewed by a Joe Rogan AI using play.ht’s ultra-realistic voices and transcripts generated with fine-tuned language models (via 9to5Mac).

Steve jobs ipod

According to Podcast.ai, the Steve Jobs episode was trained on his biography and all recordings of him they could find online “so the AI could accurately bring him back to life.”

“There was no one who inspired and impacted the technology world more than Steve Jobs, that’s why in the first episode we brought his voice back to life,” they added.

Although the AI-generated voices have a number of flaws, including a slight robotic edge to them and not enough variation in the pacing, it’s still quite amazing how close the voices sound to the real thing.

At Play.ht, We believe in a future where all content creation will be generated by AI but guided by humans, and the most creative work will depend on the human’s ability to articulate their desired creation to the machine.

We are building that future, starting by a major building block of it which is the emotional and expressive human-like synthetic speech generation and ability to clone any voice with perfect resemblance.

The company hopes that others are inspired by this work and that they also start creating audio and video content using generative AI.

You can check out the podcast by visiting this link.

Other articles in the category: News

Meta Quest Pro VR Headset Unveiled: Pre-Order in Canada for $2,299

Mark Zuckerberg announced at Meta Connect 2022 today the next-generation Meta Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset, which the company says is their newest and most advanced to enter the Metaverse with. Meta Quest Pro is available for pre-order today in Canada, priced from $2,299.99 CAD and will launch on October 25, 2022, with retailers […]
Gary Ng
5 mins ago

Among Us for Meta Quest 2 Coming November 10 [VIDEO]

Meta has today announced at its Meta Connect VR developer event that Among Us for Meta Quest 2 will launch on November 10th, allowing gamers to play with up to nine other people as they work to repair their spaceship and avoid getting murdered. Developed by Innersloth, Among Us launched in 2018 and exploded in popularity...
Usman Qureshi
60 mins ago