Koodo Launches ‘Pick Your Perk’ Plans with Freebies such as Rollover Data

Telus-owned Koodo announced on Thursday the launch of its new Pick Your Perk plans, which it says is a new line of customizable plans starting from $45, that offer the choice of one free feature.

Koodo told iPhone in Canada that different rate plans offer different perk options. Looking at Koodo’s website, here’s what we’re seeing:

$45/6GB: Premium Voicemail or Unlimited International SMS

$55/8GB: same as above but Rollover Data perk added

$60/10GB: same as above but Speed Boost perk added (200 Mbps download speeds)

$65/20GB: same as above but Unlimited Long Distance Pack perk added (US, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Bangladesh, and UK)

This is the first time we’re seeing rollover data being offered from Koodo for a postpaid plan (prepaid plans have rollover data). Koodo charges $13/100MB for extra data beyond your plan’s allotment ($130/1GB), so rollover data might be nice to have, but you’ll need to pick a $55/month plan to obtain it.

“At Koodo, it’s all about choice. These new rate plans are just another way Koodo helps customers create a plan that’s just right for them,” said a spokesperson in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

We’re waiting to hear back from Koodo about whether existing customers on these price plans get these benefits too, or if they need to make a plan change. Stay tuned for updates.