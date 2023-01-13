LG to Reportedly Produce Custom MicroLED Displays for Apple Watch

Usman Qureshi
28 mins ago

Display analyst Ross Young has today claimed that Apple’s custom-designed microLED displays for future Apple Watch models will be produced by LG (via MacRumors).

Watch

MicroLED technology features microscopic LEDs that form pixels, offering more accurate color, and high contrast for improved HDR and viewing in suboptimal lighting conditions.

According to Young, LG Display is constructing a small production line to supply Apple with microLED displays for an Apple Watch model slated for 2025 release.

The facility, which will open in the second half of next year, will reportedly supply microLED backplanes and assemble Apple’s displays.

Apple’s long-term goal is to reduce reliance on display suppliers like Samsung and LG. Young says the company will, however, continue to depend on such partners to some extent.

Earlier this month, analyst Jeff Pu claimed that Apple will introduce an Apple Watch Ultra with a microLED display in 2024.

