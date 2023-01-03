Apple Watch Ultra to Get Micro LED Display in 2024: Jeff Pu

According to Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu, Apple is planning to introduce an even bigger display for the Apple Watch Ultra in the future, 9to5Mac is reporting.

In his latest research note, Pu says Apple will bring Micro LED technology to the Apple Watch Ultra as early as 2024.

For those who aren’t aware, Micro LED is an alternative to OLED that can achieve even higher brightness levels with higher color accuracy.

The Apple Watch Ultra has been attracting many new customers due to its larger screen and better battery life. The analyst, however, expects the Apple Watch sales to drop in 2023 due to a “lack of significant spec upgrade.”

But more than just a Micro LED display, the analyst has heard from sources familiar with the matter that the 2024 Apple Watch Ultra will have a larger 2.1-inch display, up from 1.93 inches on the current model. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the entire watch will get bigger, as Apple could simply reduce its bezels.

Apple us reportedly working on bringing Micro LED displays to a number of its products in the next couple of years.